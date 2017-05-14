You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Sunday after drinking alcoholic beverages at Applebee's, according to Fayetteville police. The family said the drinks were supposed to be "virgin."

McKenneth Kirkman Sr., of Fayetteville, said he took his family to eat at Applebee's, at 5225 Ramsey St., to celebrate Mother's Day and a family birthday.

Kirkman said he ordered virgin pina coladas for his son and granddaughter. His son drank some of the drink and said "it tasted funny."

Kirkman tried the drink and tasted alcohol. He told the server and then called police. He said his granddaughter had about half of the drink.

Police said both children were discharged form the hospital after a few hours.

Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. P. Davis said officers responded to the restaurant and interviewed the staff.

“There was some sort of miscommunication between the waitress and bartender,” Davis said. “We don’t believe there was ill intent.”

Davis said the case will be investigated by the police youth services team. He said the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement division of the state’s Department of Public Safety may investigate the case, as well.