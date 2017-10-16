You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chapel Hill police have identified two people found dead inside a home Thursday afternoon.

A Realtor walked into a home at 442 Deming Road at about 3:45 p.m. and discovered two bodies inside the home.

"I just walked in this house to preview it for a client and there's a dead person in the bathroom," the Realtor can be heard saying in a 911 call.

The Realtor said she found the bodies on the floor of the master bathroom before running to her car and locking the doors while she called for help.

"There's blood everywhere. I just screamed and left," she told a 911 dispatcher. "In 24 years, I've never found a dead body."

The bodies were identified Monday as residents Margaret Montgomery Gibson, 86, and Eric Dana Gibson, 58.

Authorities said there were no visible signs of forced entry into the home and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

According to an online listing, the home where the bodies were found was offered for sale at $650,000. According to neighbors, the house had been on the market for over a year.