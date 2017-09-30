Police identify man killed by train in Durham
Posted 9:04 p.m. yesterday
Updated 54 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on Saturday that was carrying 68 passengers, according to Durham police.
The accident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at 3100 Hillsborough Road near Hillandale Road.
An Amtrak passenger train struck a 49-year-old Noel Summers Pitsenbarger, who was lying on the tracks, according to a preliminary investigation.
Pitsenbarger was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were 68 passengers on the train, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh. No one on the train was injured.
The accident is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.
