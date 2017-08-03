Local News

Police ID woman who robbed Fayetteville store with assault-style rifle

Posted 11:12 a.m. Thursday
Updated 4:07 p.m. today

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police identified a suspect in the search for a woman who stole cell phones from a store in Fayetteville last week while carrying an assault-style rifle.

Hillary Cheyenne Carver, 23, of the 300 block of Norment Rd in Lumberton, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the case.

Detectives have obtained warrants on Carver, charging her with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Authorities said a woman walked into the Sprint store at 7830 Good Middling Dr. around 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 2, and brandished a gun. The woman demanded cell phones from the clerk, who gave them to her.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Carver to have her to turn herself into law enforcement.

Hillary Cheyenne Carver

Police said the suspect fled in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect is a white female with dark-colored hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade. She was wearing a green tank top with horizontal black stripes, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Det. J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-9503 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Map
22 Comments

  • Chad Weaver Aug 9, 4:13 p.m.
    user avatar

    She's a butter face. Now I am wondering if she was naturally blonde and dyed her hair dark for the stickup, that would explain why she was caught.

  • Norman Lewis Aug 3, 2:43 p.m.
    user avatar

    I singled out "assault style" for comment due to the general ignorance in the public forum over the difference in that name and "assault rifle". Any rifle type weapon used in an assault can be called an "assault weapon" but the difference is that people don't usually try to ban semi-automatic rifles that just look like military weapons unless they are called "assault rifles".

  • Cintero Brown Aug 3, 2:17 p.m.
    user avatar

  • Rod Runner Aug 3, 2:17 p.m.
    user avatar

    Which is why they said "assault style" and not "assault rifle."

    It's styled after an assault rifle.

    Reading is fundamental.

  • Henry Cooper Aug 3, 2:02 p.m.
    user avatar

    They tend to correct people for the same reason you do, They are wrong. What misinformation is ok and what is not? The kinda that aligns with your political agenda?

    And if you are a Cyber Security pro you know the whole Russian hacking cannot be proven. Look at CES where they hacked 5 diff voting machines that were are and were being used during the last elections.

    How about accurate information all the way thru... what a concept!!!

    Ahh the new buzzword

  • Norman Lewis Aug 3, 1:55 p.m.
    user avatar

    The issue is not the lethality of the carbine but the inadequacy of tactical usefulness for the intended purpose. The robber was clearly not a pro or she would not have turned her back on her victim. Couple of 185 grain hollow points would have ended her criminal career just after she turned away. That is, just after she was called and turned around.

  • Andrew Stephenson Aug 3, 1:50 p.m.
    user avatar

    Gun lovers get "triggered" by improperly classifying firearms the way I do when any media outlet starts talking about computers and/or network security.

  • Kevin Stewart Aug 3, 1:16 p.m.
    user avatar

    Too bad the clerk wasn't carrying...could have taken care of it right there

  • Nancy LaBarge Aug 3, 12:49 p.m.
    user avatar

    Ignore my previous comments. I hit the post button before I could finish was I was going to say. Now I have nothing to say (LOL)

  • Ed Smail Aug 3, 12:48 p.m.
    user avatar

    Assault-style weapon??? That is a Hi-point semi-automatic carbine. Now, I can understand the clerk saying, take what you want. That carbine can kill you dead. Also, what is she going to do with a phones that are not activated? Not even able to make that one call.

