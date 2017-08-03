You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police identified a suspect in the search for a woman who stole cell phones from a store in Fayetteville last week while carrying an assault-style rifle.

Hillary Cheyenne Carver, 23, of the 300 block of Norment Rd in Lumberton, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the case.

Detectives have obtained warrants on Carver, charging her with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Authorities said a woman walked into the Sprint store at 7830 Good Middling Dr. around 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 2, and brandished a gun. The woman demanded cell phones from the clerk, who gave them to her.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Carver to have her to turn herself into law enforcement.

Police said the suspect fled in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect is a white female with dark-colored hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade. She was wearing a green tank top with horizontal black stripes, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Det. J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-9503 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.