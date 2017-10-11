You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police on Wednesday investigated a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a home Yorkfield Ct. When they arrived, police found the man who had been shot.

The man, identified as Leonders Horton III, of Creedmoor, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator W. Thomas at 919-224-9471 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.