Local News
Police ID 27-year-old killed in Durham shooting
Posted 5:04 a.m. today
Updated 10:48 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police on Wednesday investigated a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.
Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a home Yorkfield Ct. When they arrived, police found the man who had been shot.
The man, identified as Leonders Horton III, of Creedmoor, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator W. Thomas at 919-224-9471 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
Jeffrey Derry Oct 11, 10:47 a.m.
#durhamnc a rough town the next #chicago and #baltimore
Crystal Czeck Oct 11, 9:41 a.m.
Couldn't pay me enough money in the world to be law enforcement in Durham.
Jeff Freuler Oct 11, 8:29 a.m.
Just another day in Durham. It will be like this until the city decides to clean it up