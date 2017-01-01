You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16lyo

— An SUV owned by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Raleigh Police Department.

Officials said a woman in her early twenties was crossing Peace Street when she was struck by the vehicle around 3:30 a.m. The woman did not use the crosswalk, authorities said.

The woman was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, including a busted lip. The incident is under investigation.