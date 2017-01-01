Local News
Police: Highway Patrol SUV strikes pedestrian in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — An SUV owned by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Raleigh Police Department.
Officials said a woman in her early twenties was crossing Peace Street when she was struck by the vehicle around 3:30 a.m. The woman did not use the crosswalk, authorities said.
The woman was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, including a busted lip. The incident is under investigation.
