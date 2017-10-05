Local News
Police: Good Samaritan detains suspect after Raleigh hit-and-run
Posted 8:03 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — One man was in custody Thursday night following a hit-and-run in Raleigh, according to police.
Raleigh police said a man was hit by a car on New Bern Avenue at about 6 p.m.
Authorities said a Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash followed the suspect, who was not identified, and detained the man until police arrived.
Police said the man was in custody and would be charged with felony hit-and-run. Alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.