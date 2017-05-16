You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185a7

— Authorities are searching for a Duke University student who went missing after a party in Massachusetts.

Michael Doherty, a 20-year-old rising junior in the university's engineering school, was reported missing Sunday after attending a party.

On Monday, police found Doherty's sneaker and shirt at the edge of a swamp.

Friends told police it was raining hard and it was dark when Doherty left the party, thinking he could walk to his parent's house. Doherty's phone wasn't charged.

His parents reported him missing when he didn't show up.

Duke University officials have released a statement saying their thoughts are with Michael and his family for a "quick and positive outcome."