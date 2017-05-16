  • Weather

    8 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston County. Details

Local News

Police found missing Duke student's shoe, shirt near Massachusetts swamp

Posted 6:43 a.m. today

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Franklin, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a Duke University student who went missing after a party in Massachusetts.

Michael Doherty, a 20-year-old rising junior in the university's engineering school, was reported missing Sunday after attending a party.

On Monday, police found Doherty's sneaker and shirt at the edge of a swamp.

Friends told police it was raining hard and it was dark when Doherty left the party, thinking he could walk to his parent's house. Doherty's phone wasn't charged.

His parents reported him missing when he didn't show up.

Duke University officials have released a statement saying their thoughts are with Michael and his family for a "quick and positive outcome."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all