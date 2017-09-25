You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— UPDATE: 8 a.m.: The Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday found a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from the Benson Mule Days event.

Officials said Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod was found and is safe.

No other information regarding her disappearance was released.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Authorities said Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod was last seen at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Benson Mule Days event.

McLeod is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a white tank top.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.