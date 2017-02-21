You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A bystander was shot and killed in a Roxboro park Monday evening as three people argued over some tennis shoes, police said Tuesday.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a statement that 20-year-old Cornell Torian was at Longhurst Park on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. when the men started arguing. Shots were fired during the fight, and Torian was hit.

Warrants have been issued charging Richard Jackson, 16, with first-degree murder in the case. He wasn't in custody Tuesday, and police said they believe he might be staying with family in Virginia. Hess said he is should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Right now, we have one side of the story. It is important that you turn yourself in so that you have an opportunity to get this off your chest," Hess said in a plea to Jackson to surrender.

"As a parent, my heart goes out to both parents in this tragedy," Hess said. "The tragic loss of life tonight has forever impacted two families."