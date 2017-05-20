You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 45-year-old man was charged on Friday for his connection to a rape that occurred the same day.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged Jimmy Pete Skenteris with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

The victim knew Skenteris, officials said.

Officials said Skenteris was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $100,000 secured bond. Skenteris has posted his bond and was released from the detention center on pretrial release.