Local News
Police: Fayetteville rape suspect knew victim
Posted 1:33 p.m. today
Updated 1:36 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 45-year-old man was charged on Friday for his connection to a rape that occurred the same day.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged Jimmy Pete Skenteris with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.
The victim knew Skenteris, officials said.
Officials said Skenteris was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $100,000 secured bond. Skenteris has posted his bond and was released from the detention center on pretrial release.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.