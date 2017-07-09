You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday in connection with an assault and attempted rape at his home.

Authorities said Alvis Evans, 40, assaulted a woman at his home near the Yadkin Road corridor by strangling her and cutting her with a pair of scissors.

Police said Evans then attempted to rape the woman, who was able to escape the home and get help.

Authorities said Evans and the woman knew each other.

The woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was listed in good condition Sunday night.

Evans was charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.