Police evacuate Durham city hall due to suspicious envelope
Posted 54 minutes ago
Updated 30 minutes ago
Durham County, N.C. — Durham officials evacuated the second floor of city hall on Friday morning after a suspicious package was found.
The second floor was evacuated around 10 a.m., according to a tweet from the Durham Police Department, but police did not believe anyone was in danger.
The building was cleared about half an hour later, and people were allowed back inside. Officials said the suspicious package was an envelope addressed to someone at city hall that "didn't look right."
Police would not say to whom the letter was addressed.
Police will test the envelope further.
