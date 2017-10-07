Local News
Police engaged in chase after Raleigh shooting
Posted 35 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were pursuing a suspect Saturday afternoon, following a shooting.
Raleigh police said a person was shot multiple times just before 4 p.m. near Millborough Court and was taken to WakeMed.
Officers immediately began chasing the suspect, who fled from the scene, police said.
The victim’s condition was unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.