Local News

Police engaged in chase after Raleigh shooting

Posted 35 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were pursuing a suspect Saturday afternoon, following a shooting.

Raleigh police said a person was shot multiple times just before 4 p.m. near Millborough Court and was taken to WakeMed.

Officers immediately began chasing the suspect, who fled from the scene, police said.

The victim’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all