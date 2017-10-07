You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police were pursuing a suspect Saturday afternoon, following a shooting.

Raleigh police said a person was shot multiple times just before 4 p.m. near Millborough Court and was taken to WakeMed.

Officers immediately began chasing the suspect, who fled from the scene, police said.

The victim’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.