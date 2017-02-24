You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 25-year-old Durham man has been charged with trying to sell counterfeit tickets to the March 4 basketball showdown between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University.

Adam Sanchez is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark, both felony charges.

Sanchez was in the Orange County jail under a $15,000 secured bond following his arrest.

Carrboro police began investigating after an investigator noticed a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller. At an arranged meeting, the investigator determined the tickets were fake and Sanchez was arrested.

Carrboro police say consumers should only buy tickets from trusted sources.

Anyone who purchased tickets from Sanchez is asked to call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the tickets were actually purchased.

Anyone with additional information should call the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7397.