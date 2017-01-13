You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16wQP

— A North Carolina man died Friday morning when the tractor of his truck rolled over him in Mebane, police said.

Officers responding to a pedestrian accident at about 6:30 a.m. at 7320 Oakwood St. Ext. found Robert Eugene Leenerts of Taylorsville under the truck.

Investigators determined that Leenerts had gotten out of the cab to inspect some front-end damage and failed to set the parking brake. He was then unable to get out of the way as the tractor began to roll toward him, police said.