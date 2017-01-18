You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police said the discovery of a dead man Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle in reference to a well-being check at about 2:10 p.m.

Investigators said family members had not been in contact with the elderly man who lived in the apartment. Officers made contact with family members at the scene and located the man’s body inside the apartment.

The body with be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Fayetteville police said the Homicide Unit is actively investigating the death.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.