— Fayetteville police said the discovery of a dead 86-year-old Army veteran Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle in reference to a well-being check at about 2:10 p.m. Officers found Gerald "Jerry" Gillespie, who was dead, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers made contact with Gillespie's family members at the scene and located the his body inside the apartment.

Gillespie's body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Fayetteville police said the Homicide Unit is actively investigating the death.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.