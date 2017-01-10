You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two young boys were in the back seat of a car where Kinston police officers found a woman unconscious after using heroin, police said Tuesday.

Officers found Billie Jo Harrison passed out with a hypodermic needle in her arm in the driver's seat of a car parked outside the Lunch Box, a restaurant at 522 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Herber Lathan Haddock was sitting in the passenger seat with a hypodermic needle in his lap, police said.

Officers gave two doses of naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, to Harrison. She regained consciousness and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Harrison, 36, of 9235 Stantonburg Road in Walstonburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired. She was being held in the Lenoir County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Haddock, 37, of 2851 Kelly Road in Kinston, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. He was being held under a $25,000 bond.

Police said the 3- and 4-year-old boys are in the custody of their grandparents.