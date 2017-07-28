Local News
Police close road due to person with 'mental health crisis' on Fayetteville bridge
Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Authorities closed part of U.S. Highway 95 Business in Fayetteville on Friday morning due to someone "experiencing a mental health crisis" on a bridge, officials said.
The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of someone on a bridge in the 400 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. The department's crisis negotiation team responded to communicate with the person.
U.S-95 Business, also called N. Eastern Boulevard, was closed between Grove Street and Middle Road. It's unclear when it will reopen.
