— Authorities closed part of U.S. Highway 95 Business in Fayetteville on Friday morning due to someone "experiencing a mental health crisis" on a bridge, officials said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of someone on a bridge in the 400 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. The department's crisis negotiation team responded to communicate with the person.

U.S-95 Business, also called N. Eastern Boulevard, was closed between Grove Street and Middle Road. It's unclear when it will reopen.