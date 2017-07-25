You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18eqt

— Police have arrested two suspects in connection to Monday's break-in at Galaxy Fun Park, a popular Raleigh amusement park.

Rayshawn Dontez Bennett, 18, and Carl Daniel Dais, 17, are charged with breaking and entering and larceny after a breaking and entering.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Galaxy Fun Park, on Falls of Neuse Road, had asked for help earlier this week in identifying the people who broke in. The business posted surveillance photos of the suspects, saying they did "extensive damage."

"They came around the cage, grabbed both cash drawers and proceeded to tear them out," said Owner Steve Fleming. "So, whether they were in on the weekend, or had been here before, they knew they were looking for cash drawers."

Police later found the drawers in pieces on the side of the road.

Fleming said after posting the surveillance photos on Facebook, he learned his business was not the only one in the Wakefield Commons shopping center that was targeted.

Ellen Donau, who manages the Moe's restaurant, said her businesses was also hit.

"They said for us that they were searching local neighborhoods and apartment complexes around to see if they could find anyone that matched the description," she said.

It is not clear if the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.