— A second man was charged on Saturday in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Raleigh apartment complex earlier in the week.

Daquan Tyrek Martin, 20, was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on Thursday in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court near Raleigh Boulevard. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Police previously charged 21-year-old Derrick Lamont Jones with murder in connection to the same shooting.

Floyd Lewright Smith Jr., 26, was killed, and a second person was taken to WakeMed to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to previous reports.