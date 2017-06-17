Police charge 2nd man in connection to Raleigh shooting death
Posted 2:45 p.m. today
Updated 3:00 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A second man was charged on Saturday in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Raleigh apartment complex earlier in the week.
Daquan Tyrek Martin, 20, was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on Thursday in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court near Raleigh Boulevard. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
Police previously charged 21-year-old Derrick Lamont Jones with murder in connection to the same shooting.
Floyd Lewright Smith Jr., 26, was killed, and a second person was taken to WakeMed to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to previous reports.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.