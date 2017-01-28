You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/179OT

— Authorities say what first appeared like an attempt to carjack a woman in North Carolina with a dummy dressed in children's clothing now appears to be a prank.

Carteret County deputies told media outlets that three children, ages 10, 14 and 17, put the dressed-up dummy in a road in the middle of the night hoping a driver would run over it and freak out.

Authorities say a woman saw the dummy before hitting it and slowed down. Deputies say two men in dark hoodies approached and pulled her door handles and she sped away and called 911.

Investigators are talking to prosecutors about whether to file charges against the three children.

After releasing a picture of the dummy, deputies destroyed it.