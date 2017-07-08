You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities say a patrol car on its way to check on a crash has run over and killed a pedestrian in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Andrew Harris said 28-year-old James Short as hit trying to cross a street near downtown Charlotte around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Harris says officer Phillip Barker's cruiser was one of three patrol cars responding to a car that crashed into a building. Barker was treated at a hospital for minor injuries from the collision.

Harris said in a press release that the department's major crash unit and internal affairs unit are both investigating the crash. Investigators are trying to determine if Barker had his lights and siren on and exactly where Short was when he was struck.