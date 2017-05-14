You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday in the front yard of a home in Fayetteville.

Around 7 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home along the 500 block of Adam Street.

A person called the police after they spotted a body in the home's front yard, officials said.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been released.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-391-8630 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.