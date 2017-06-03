You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost 70 officers from six agencies joined the Booze It and Lose It campaign Friday night in Spring Lake to set up a sobriety checkpoint.

Spring Lake police said the checkpoint on Murchison Road took four months of planning, and a number of people were arrested or cited. Police did not say what the citations or arrests were for.

Officers checked identifications and conducted breathalyzer tests until around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not have a final number of arrests or citations.