Police: Arrests made, citations issued in overnight Spring Lake sobriety checkpoint
Posted 7:21 a.m. today
Spring Lake, N.C. — Almost 70 officers from six agencies joined the Booze It and Lose It campaign Friday night in Spring Lake to set up a sobriety checkpoint.
Spring Lake police said the checkpoint on Murchison Road took four months of planning, and a number of people were arrested or cited. Police did not say what the citations or arrests were for.
Officers checked identifications and conducted breathalyzer tests until around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police did not have a final number of arrests or citations.
