— Although police have arrested the man they think carjacked a woman Friday in downtown Raleigh, she says she won't be able to get over the trauma for a long time.

James Daniel Bloodworth, 58, was arrested late Sunday after Durham officers spotted a stolen black Nissan Xterra in the 2100 block of Liberty Street and attempted to stop it. Bloodworth led police on a brief chase before he was stopped.

Bloodworth is charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and fleeing/eluding arrest. He is also charged with damaging several gravestones while trying to escape.

Police have linked him to three robberies Wednesday morning – at Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd., at IBeauty at 3131 Capital Blvd. and at CVS at 4309 New Bern Ave. – and another on Thursday at Avent Ferry Cleaners at 3209 Avent Ferry Road.

A Raleigh police officer spotted Bloodworth just before 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road and gave chase, but Bloodworth was able to get away.

About two hours later, a woman reported having her 2014 white Toyota Camry stolen from the intersection of South Wilmington and East Davie streets.

The victim in Friday's carjacking said she had just parked and was grabbing some items out of her backseat when she felt something at her side.

"I looked back and down, and there was at a gun at my hip. He said, 'Back up, back away,'" said the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety.

She said she tried to reason with the man.

"I said some things to him thinking that it would distract him from what he was doing," she said.

But it didn't work.

"When he finally said, 'You better back up right now or I'll kill you right here,' that probably was the point that I said I needed to walk away," she said.

The victim said she is now afraid to leave her house and has trouble sleeping.

"Some days are worse. Some night I sleep, some nights I don't sleep," she said.

Bloodworth made his first court appearance on Monday. He remains jailed under a $1.295 million bond. ​

Bloodworth has a long criminal record in North Carolina dating back to 1977. He was released from prison in September after serving 10 years on robbery charges.

"The legal system is broken," the victim said. "He shouldn't have been out on the streets. He's been in trouble all this time. Throw the key away, lock him up."

Her car was found abandoned in Durham. She said she's not even sure she wants it back.

