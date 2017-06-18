You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A suspect who police believed to be "armed and dangerous" was arrested late Saturday night for his believed connection to a carjacking and a series of robberies.

Officers with the Raleigh Police Department arrested 58-year-old James Daniel Bloodworth in the area of Frankie's Fun Park (located at 11190 Fun Park Drive) and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and fleeing/eluding arrest.

Police said Bloodworth was a suspect in three robberies Wednesday morning – at Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd., at IBeauty at 3131 Capital Blvd. and at CVS at 4309 New Bern Ave. – and another on Thursday at Avent Ferry Cleaners at 3209 Avent Ferry Road.

A Raleigh police officer spotted Bloodworth just before 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road and gave chase, but Bloodworth was able to get away.

About two hours later, a woman reported having her 2014 white Toyota Camry stolen from the intersection of South Wilmington and East Davie streets.

Police say Bloodworth is a suspect in that crime as well.​