Police: Apex woman facilitated daughter's sex assault
Posted 11:38 a.m. today
Apex, N.C. — An Apex woman was charged Monday with several counts of child abuse in connection with leaving her children with a man who sexually assaulted her oldest daughter.
Alecia Vaughn Stuart, 37, of 304 Ada St., was charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury, felony child abuse involving a sex act and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was being held in the Wake County jail under a $250,000 bond.
According to arrest warrants, Stuart left her three daughters, ages 15, 10 and 6, and her 12-year-old son alone unsupervised with Andre Lamont Murray "who the defendant knew had a history of sexually assaultive behavior against children."
The warrants state that Wake County Child Protective Services had ordered Stuart not to leave her children alone with Murray, who sexually assaulted the 15-year-old between July 2015 and February 2016.
Murray, who is in jail on unrelated charges, was expected to be charged with the sex assault on Tuesday, police said.
Patty MacRae Jan 31, 1:19 p.m.
this is what evil looks like........
Karen Orndorff Jan 31, 12:11 p.m.
What a Mother, she doesn't even know the meaning of the word.