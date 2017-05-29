Lifestyles
Zookeeper killed in incident involving a tiger at UK zoo
Posted 31 minutes ago
Updated 6 minutes ago
LONDON — Police in southeastern England say a zookeeper has been killed in an incident involving a tiger.
Cambridgeshire Police are not releasing other details about the incident Monday at Hamerton Zoo, which is 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.
The zoo was evacuated when the incident took place and an air ambulance was called.
An eyewitness says visitors were removed calmly and that there was no panic.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.