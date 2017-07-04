You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Uk9

— Raleigh police shut down the right lane of Interstate 440 West at Hillsborough Street Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

No information about the incident has been released, but video from the scene showed numerous patrol cruisers and a silver sedan.

Drivers were getting by the scene in the left lane of I-440, but there were backups in the area.