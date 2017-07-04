Local News
Police activity shuts down lane of I-440 West near Hillsborough Street in Raleigh
Posted 41 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police shut down the right lane of Interstate 440 West at Hillsborough Street Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.
No information about the incident has been released, but video from the scene showed numerous patrol cruisers and a silver sedan.
Drivers were getting by the scene in the left lane of I-440, but there were backups in the area.
