— A North Carolina woman is accused by authorities of stealing lottery tickets from the convenience store where she worked.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 35-year-old Jennifer Michelle Taylor was charged following an investigation which began when a representative of the N.C. Lottery Commission went to the store in Lincolnton to conduct an audit.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective pulled a photo from surveillance video taken at a store in Cherryville, and the owner of the Lincolnton store identified Taylor as the suspect. Taylor confessed to the detective that she took the tickets and cashed them in at the Cherryville store.

Taylor is free on a $1,500 bond after being charged with larceny by servants and other employees and possession of stolen goods.