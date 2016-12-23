You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cary police were searching early Friday for a man and a woman, both 87, who went missing from Woodland Terrace, an assisted living community.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Karen Zeuthen Wagner and James Benjamin Wagner about 1 a.m. after they went missing from the same room at the community located at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive.

Both of the 87-year-olds are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Karen Wagner is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes. James Wagner is 6 feet tall and weighs about 174 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a brown sweater.

The couple was last seen in a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon with North Carolina issued license plate LZR-7960. Officials are not sure where they could be headed. Anyone with information about either person should call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.