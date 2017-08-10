Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
Posted 8:00 a.m. yesterday
Updated 7:01 a.m. today
NEW YORK — New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns.
Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.
According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend's home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.
Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Wayne R. Douglas Aug 11, 8:04 a.m.
I don't find this surprising at all. A picture is worth a thousand words.
Robert Fotch Jr Aug 11, 6:22 a.m.
You mean they don't want to classify water as a deadly weapon? smh