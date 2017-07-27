You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Plans are underway to build a $65 million Civil War museum in Fayetteville.

The state has pitched in $5 million for the project, which is still a few years from breaking ground, but the North Carolina Civil War History Foundation is raising millions of dollars for the rest.

Mac Healy, president of the foundation, said the site for the new museum is “one of the more historic civil war sites in the state of North Carolina."

Its centerpiece will be a 60,000-square-foot building.

"It will tell the story of the people of North Carolina before, during and most importantly, after that time," he said.

Mary Lynn Bryan, vice president of the foundation, said the history center will not fixate on battles, but it will illustrate how the war continues to reverberate.

"It is perhaps the most important event in our life as a country. It is still evolving, still affecting our lives today," she said.

The history center will have artifacts, along with touch-screen and interactive displays.

"That's why we have a $65 million museum. It's gonna be 60,00 square feet of interactive space, and the key element to this is that we're gonna take this on the internet out to every classroom in the state of North Carolina," Healy said.

The foundation has raised $22 million in private and local government funds.