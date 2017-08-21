Education

Planned Tuesday rally at 'Silent Sam' statue worries UNC officials

Posted 9:17 p.m. yesterday
Updated 39 minutes ago

Silent Sam, a Confederate war statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was vandalized.

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Fliers circulating on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus indicate that a rally is planned for Tuesday evening at the university's "Silent Sam" Confederate statue.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday told UNC system officials that they have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety

"If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns. State law enforcement and emergency officials remain available to help and support the University as it navigates this process," Cooper wrote. "As you already are aware, my administration has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the University and local law enforcement officials since the troubling unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protect the safety of the University's students, faculty and staff."

Rally planned at Silent Sam statue

Cooper's comments come in response to a letter sent Monday by UNC system officials expressing fear the statue, which has been the subject of debate for several years and has previously been vandalized, could spark protests that could lead to injury or property damage.

“Chancellor [Carol] Folt has notified us that the law enforcement staff at UNC-Chapel Hill believe that it is only a matter of time before an attempt is made to pull down Silent Sam in much the same manner we saw in Durham,” the letter said. “Based on our interactions with state and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time.”

A crowd of protesters last week toppled a Confederate statue outside the former Durham County courthouse. Eight people face criminal charges in the case.

UNC system officials said that, because Silent Sam is in a prominent location on the Chapel Hill campus – near residence halls, classrooms and the financial aid building – they worry that protests that would likely draw outside groups could injure a student or significantly disrupt university operations.

The letter to Cooper comes on the same day Folt issued a statement to students, warning them about the potential Tuesday evening rally at the Silent Sam monument.

In the statement, Folt said that, while university officials realize the event may garner interest on campus, students are encouraged not to attend for their own safety.

“We also know that many in our community have expressed concerns about their safety on and around the campus during such events. And we know that the outside groups who may attend such a rally may be more interested in promoting discord and violence to advance their own agendas than engaging in a constructive and peaceful protest,” Folt said in the statement.

In the letter to Cooper, system officials said they believe there is a “strong likelihood” the university will require substantial law enforcement and emergency services support because of ongoing safety and security threats surrounding the statue.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only campus in the UNC system that has a Confederate monument on its property.

Last week, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger {[a href="story-1"}}requested that the university petition the North Carolina Historical Commission to immediately remove Silent Sam{{/a}} from campus “in the interest of public safety.”

Triangle Area Special Offers
16 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Carrie Hurrelbrink Aug 22, 8:01 a.m.
    user avatar

    Just make sure you take down ALL statues especially of the colored! It's all about race and you know it.

  • Charlie Watkins Aug 22, 7:07 a.m.
    user avatar

    Silent Sam is gone. No one or no thing can stand up to the liberals once they get you in their sights.

    Take him down now and capitulate to all demands.

  • Rudy Bizzell Aug 22, 6:37 a.m.
    user avatar

    If any student is involved in defacing or destruction of this statue they should be kicked out of school and a felony crime charge. Those who would give up Essential Liberty
    to purchase a little Temporary Safety,
    deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.

  • Scott Patterson Aug 22, 6:31 a.m.
    user avatar

    UNC is known for winning, get this loser off campus. Losers arent meant to be commemorated on a statue, they are meant to be ridiculed in books. You guys know what books are right? Top to bottom, left to right, string words together to make a sentence. That's how I learned history, not by some statue with losers addorned on top. I doubt you see traitors like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson statues set up in England to commemorate Englands history. (Traitors of course to the throne of England). Washington and Jefferson deserve their monuments here... and here comes "well they had slaves". I dont think that is what this is about... Confederacy fought to keep slavery alive, thats what this is about. There came a time in American history for us to pivot, the south couldnt deal with it, and got owned. Confederacy doesnt deserve statues and doesnt deserve ANY commemorations. They were all traitors...

  • Kevin Weidner Aug 22, 4:52 a.m.
    user avatar

    Next up - The Old Well

  • Deborah Turner Aug 22, 2:22 a.m.
    user avatar

    How about our Governor Cooper implying that "OLD" Silent Sam may come to life and defend himself and be a risk to public safety . Roy you need to find something to do besides stir the pot against historical Confederate statues.

  • Deborah Turner Aug 22, 2:08 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Twice !

  • Michael Parker Aug 21, 11:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    Please tell me how this monument is racist. I see a Confederate soldier, and maybe the soldier was racist but the statue isn't. It's your own fault if you think the statue is racist. People use that word too freely these days.

  • Michael Parker Aug 21, 11:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    If Silent Sam goes down, I predict that a MLK statue will be next. North Carolina: A place where history can't be history because people are offended by statues... I guarantee the majority of these people pushing for the destruction of Confederate statues have never even seen them before the Charlottesville protest, and now they're demanding that ours get taken down even though it doesn't affect their lives at all. The Confederacy stands for so much more than just slavery, and if that's all you associate the Confederate statues with, it's your own problem. I really wish you liberals would stop crying about everything, people are way too sensitive these days!

  • Cameron Horn Aug 21, 10:32 p.m.
    user avatar

    If something happens to Silent Sam then UNC willingly allowed it. There should be 24 hour watch over the monument

More...

 

 