Plane hits deer on takeoff from Charlotte airport; no passengers hurt
Posted 18 minutes ago
Updated 13 minutes ago
Charlotte, N.C. — No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Mississippi struck a deer while attempting to take off.
Flight 5320, bound for Gulfport, hit the deer on takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and then immediately returned for a landing, according to WCNC.
Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision. Forty-four passengers were on the plane during the incident, and all were safely removed from the plane, according to American Airlines.
The airline said the passengers were taken back to the terminal and will be put on a new plane.
