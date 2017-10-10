Plane hits coyote while taking off in Wilmington
Posted 12:29 p.m. today
Updated 2:23 p.m. today
A plane hit a coyote while taking off from Wilmington International Airport Monday night, according to Airport Director Julie Wilsey.
The American Airlines flight, which was headed to Charlotte, was scheduled to take off around 8 p.m. But 10 minutes later, the flight crew reported hitting wildlife on the runway.
The plane was able to successfully take off, circle back to the runway, and land safely, Wilsey said. No one was injured in the incident, but the coyote was killed.
The flight was canceled and passengers were rebooked.
American Airlines mechanics are checking over the plane Tuesday, according to Wilsey.
Wilsey said the airport has a wildlife mitigation program they implement to routinely track and harass any wildlife near the airport grounds. It’s unknown at this time how the coyote got on the runway.
Phil Anderson Oct 10, 3:26 p.m.
did the critter have a bag of Acme stuff with him?
Ted Mooney Oct 10, 1:25 p.m.
Wow! Judging by the picture I am shocked that an Airbus A380 is used for service between ILM and CLT.