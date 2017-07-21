  • Weather

Pittsboro man reported missing near Sugar Lake

Posted 7:43 a.m. today
Updated 8:15 a.m. today

Gabriel Boone Cummins, 18, of Pittsboro, was last seen near 300 Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m. on July 19.

Pittsboro, N.C. — Officials in Chatham County announced on Friday their search for a man who went missing Wednesday at Sugar Lake.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

