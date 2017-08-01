Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
Posted 11:49 a.m. today
Updated 5:01 p.m. today
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying "I do" when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.
Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.
Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband's head and pulled the trigger.
The gun wasn't loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.
It's unclear if Prichard has an attorney.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Patrick Gentry Aug 1, 8:17 p.m.
Man they say two years is the make it or break it point for marriage. This one is already heading for break it two hours in!!!
Janet Ghumri Aug 1, 7:55 p.m.
Wedding dress with a pistol pocket? That would have been the first clue that she was a little fired up.
Stacie Hagwood Aug 1, 7:31 p.m.
Ain't love great?