— A former school resource officer at Pincecrest High School is facing several charges after authorities said he had sex with a 16-year-old student.

Joshua Matthew Evans, 35, of 884 Colonial Avenue in Aberdeen was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of felony sex acts with a student, two counts of felony crime against nature, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of misdemeanor assault on a female.

Evans was being held in the Moore County Detention Center under $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court March 14.