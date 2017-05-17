You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two Pine Forest High School students have been charged with throwing rocks at pedestrians and vehicles in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Walter Wayne Trogdon, 16, was charged with 15 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, while Arnold Jeffery Varnadoe, 18, was charged with 14 counts.

Trogdon was arrested May 11 when a deputy making a speeding-related traffic stop noticed that Trogdon matched the description of someone who had allegedly thrown rocks at a pedestrian on Elliot Farm Road earlier that evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has had several reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Linden area over the last two months, authorities said.

Varnadoe was charged in the case Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is still investigating other rock-throwing incidents, so more charges are possible.