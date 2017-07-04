Local News
Pickup truck driver ejected, dies in rollover crash in Harnett County
Posted 5:15 a.m. today
Bunnlevel, N.C. — A person died early Tuesday morning after being ejected from a pickup truck during a crash in Harnett County.
The person was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 401 just south of Bunnlevel around 2 a.m. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the person was driving at a high rate of speed when they ran off the road to the right, flipped the truck multiple times and was ejected.
The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
The crash happened in the area of US-401 and Byrds Pond Road.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.