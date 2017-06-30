You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Four Oaks, troopers said.

The crashed happened around 8:30 p.m. near 6484 Devil's Racetrack Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A small, white car with two people inside tried to drive across Devil's Racetrack Road when it entered the path of a pickup truck, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Stephan Dean, failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Jeremy Charbonneau, 26, who was the passenger in the car, died instantly, troopers said. Dean was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Troopers charged Dean with driving while impaired, but troopers said other charges are pending.