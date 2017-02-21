Physical evidence focus of testimony in Holden trial
Posted 12:42 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — After a week of testimony, the state could wrap up its case Tuesday afternoon in the Nathan Holden murder trial.
Investigators say Holden, 32, shot and killed his ex-wife's parents, and pistol whipped his ex-wife in April 2014.
Holden does not deny that he killed Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor, and tried to kill LaTonya Allen in their Wendell home, but his lawyers plan to argue that his rampage was not premeditated.
Allen's three children with Holden, a 15-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls, were in the home at the time, but they were unharmed.
On Tuesday, the state focused on the physical evidence at the crime scene.
Prosecutors showed the jury the gun that was used in the shootings, along with clothing that was collected from the scene.
The medical examiner is expected to take the stand when the jury returns from lunch at about 2 p.m.
If convicted of the murders of his in-laws and the assault on his ex-wife, Holden could face the death penalty.
