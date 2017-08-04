You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

It takes all kinds of people to make a diverse area like the Triangle great. A Raleigh photographer is trying to capture that vibe, telling stories through pictures, stitching together what makes the Triangle area tick.

Like most professional photographers, Christer Berg shoots what the client wants. But as an artist, Berg's passion is all about portraiture.

"I've always loved to tell people's story through a portrait," he said.

His process is unscripted, authentic. He doesn't use a studio or appointments or models.

"I drive around with my car. I don't know where I'm going. They don't know I'm coming," he said. "If I see something interesting, I approach them and see if Ican make their portrait."

He shoots in the moment, street photography style, capturing what he calls the "Fabric of our Community."

Every picture is something personal.

"I think I'm very interested in people, I'm interested in who they are and what they have to say," Berg said.

As a professional photographer, pictures are Berg's product. But as an artist, he captures so much more.

"The photograph is one part of it, but also it's what I get out of it, learning about these people, learning about our community," he said.

Berg has a showing of his photographs opening next week in Raleigh at the Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery in the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center. The show opens on Thursday and runs through Oct. 1.