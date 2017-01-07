  • Closings

Pho Nomenal Dumpling to open brick-and-mortar in City Market

Posted 8:45 a.m. today
Updated 11:13 a.m. today

Pho Nomenal Dumpling (Facebook)
Raleigh, N.C.Pho Nomenal Dumpling will open a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Raleigh's City Market this year, according to City Market officials.

The Raleigh-based food truck will be opening Mofu Shoppe at 321 S. Blount St. in the old home of Triangle Glides Tours. The segway tour business has moved around the corner to 323 Blake St.

Pho Nomenal was named the best food truck in the state earlier this year by Buzzfeed. The truck and its team - Sunny Lin, Sophia Woo and Becca Plumleee - won the Food Network's "Great Food Truck Race" in 2015 and took home $50,000. At the time, they said they planned to use the money to open a restaurant.

There had been rumors last year that Pho Nomenal would be moving into the Troy Mezze cafe space on Blake Street in City Market. City Market Sushi opened in that spot late last year.

