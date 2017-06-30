You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18T65

— Raleigh-based food truck Pho Nomenal Dumpling is nearly ready to open its brick-and-mortar location in City Market, owners announced Friday.

Mofu Shoppe, 321 S. Blount St., will feature a menu that includes fun takes on Asian street food. The restaurant's head chef, Andrew Schaumann, also comes from the food truck scene. Schaumann used to own Sol Tacos, in addition to running the kitchen at Vivace in North Hills. Schaumann started working on the Pho Nomenal food truck following the truck's victory on the Food Network's "Great Food Truck Race" in 2015.

A post shared by MOFU Shoppe (@mofushoppe) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

"He comes with a wealth of knowledge of food. He has helped us tremendously with the menu and how to run a restaurant," co-owner Sophia Woo told Out and About earlier this year. And look for Sol Tacos' famous fish tacos to be on the menu.

Expect parts of the menu to change quarterly and for the venue to feature special menu nights and one-off events.

"We loved the playfulness and humor that we've always found on the food truck. We pair a lot of Southern foods with some sort of Asian twist," Woo said. The restaurant's menu will feature "East Meets West" cuisine.

Woo and Pho Nomenal co-founder Sunny Lin are teaming up with Matt Kenner, owner of Milk Bar and Anchor Bar in Raleigh, for the restaurant. The space used to be an old car dealership.

Mofu Shoppe will start out by serving dinner only, Woo said. The restaurant is looking to open early next month. A grand opening celebration will be held at a later date.

Don't expect the Pho Nomenal Dumpling truck to go away once Mofu opens. The truck is scaling back a little this year, but plans to be on the road again in 2018.

"It's where we started. It's what people know us as," Woo has said. "We are never taking the truck out of commission completely."