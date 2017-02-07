You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17HVY

— Straight from Philly, the real deal comes south.

Damian Mescanti, originally from Aldan, Pa., (just south of Philadelphia), moved to Raleigh in 1989.

"Through all those years I never saw a good cheesesteak in Raleigh and decided, you know what, we're going to build a cheesesteak company right here in Raleigh," he said.

Philly's has been rolling through the Triangle since 2012.

Mescanti said part of the secret to their success is a limited menu.

"We only have three main items. We have a cheesesteak, a chicken cheesesteak and French fries," he said. "It keeps things pretty simple."

Philly's Cheesesteaks serves sandwiches made fresh with ingredients shipped straight from the city.

"We ship everything in from Philly. The bread is baked in Philly and shipped to us, the steak is out of Philly and so is the chicken," Mescanti said.

Mescanti hopes to one day open a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Raleigh.