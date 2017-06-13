Local News
Person Street reopens in Raleigh after gas leak
Posted 57 minutes ago
Updated 51 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Person Street was closed for about an hour in downtown Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic at the corner of Person Street and New Bern Avenue, near the federal courthouse, was rerouted during rush hour as emergency crews examined the scene.
Emergency workers were seen digging near the sidewalk on Person Street but authorities did not say what caused the gas leak.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.